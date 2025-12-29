Suspect arrested after apartment shooting near Chinatown–International District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that it arrested a suspect after a shooting in an apartment just east of the Chinatown–International District.

Police say that officers responded to a shooting around 6:00 a.m. on Rainier Ave. and S. South King Street.

A 26-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the upper thigh.

The victim said the 47-year-old suspect shot her while she was showering at his apartment, according to police.

He left the apartment after the shooting.

Officers gave the victim medical aid before she was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

During a search of the apartment, police found a BB gun rifle, a pellet gun rifle and a small handgun.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect was also taken to Harborview Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

SPD says that the suspect will be booked into the King County Jail following the evaluation.

