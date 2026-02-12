Police arrest Mukilteo man in child exploitation investigation

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) detectives and officers arrested a 21-year-old male after serving a search warrant on Tuesday.

MPD worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Violent Offenders Task Force to serve the warrant at around 9:30 a.m.

Police didn’t give specifics on the crime or crimes the suspect committed.

Police took several electronic devices as part of the investigation.

He was arrested on internet crimes against children charges.

