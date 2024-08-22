Local

Police arrest man accused of trying to lure children on Mercer Island

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News
Police arrest man accused of trying to lure children on Mercer Island (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)

MERCER ISLAND - — According to Mercer Island Police, a man has been arrested, accused of trying to lure children on Mercer Island.

On June 5, officers said two children called their mothers, saying a man in a Toyota Prius tried offering them stuffed animals and enticed them to come closer to his car.

Both children refused, and called for help, according to the police department.

Thanks to help from the children’s families, community tips, and the responding officers, the department said detectives were able to track the man down.

On August 18, Bellevue Police took him into custody.

