Police arrest felon during U-Village retail theft operation

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says officers have arrested three suspects accused of participating in a retail shoplifting operation.

One of the accused shoplitters was a 28-year-old felon previously convicted of assault and robbery.

The suspect was arrested during a retail theft operation conducted by officers at the University Village shopping center on Tuesday evening.

Police say the suspect was seen along with another person trying to steal from Victoria’s Secret in the shopping center.

One of the suspects, the felon, was chased through the shopping center parking lot before being arrested.

The other suspect got away.

They recovered $759 in stolen merchandise during the arrest.

Two women were arrested for stealing $173 worth of items from the same store earlier that night.

The 28-year-old felon was booked into the King County Jail on theft and obstruction charges.

All shoplifting suspects were trespassed from the store.

