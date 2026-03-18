Police arrest boy for double murder of Rainier Beach High School students

Nearly two months after two teens were shot and killed at a bus stop in Rainier Beach, a suspect is now in custody.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes announced they arrested a boy Tuesday morning.

“While this arrest cannot bring back the lives that were taken, it represents an important step toward accountability and toward providing these families and our communities some measure of closure,” said Chief Barnes.

Tyjon Stewart and Traveiah Houfmuse were students at nearby Rainier Beach High School.

Police say they were shot and killed in a targeted attack, in front of other kids.

At Tuesday’s news conference, police were a bit cryptic about the arrest.

No information was given on the suspect’s age, because of the ongoing legal process, or how they identified him or where they arrested him.

“The arrest was not made in Seattle – it was made outside of Seattle. I would not give the address because we’re still working in that particular area,” said Barnes.

Barnes did say there “could have been a relationship” between the suspect and victims, but that the suspect is not a student at the school.

“At this time, we’re only focused on a single suspect. However, if there’s other information that does come about through the investigation of this case, we will let our community know, but at this time we believe we have the person in custody who was responsible for this crime,” said Barnes.

The victims’ families were also at the news conference, but declined to speak.

R.C. Demmings, a community activist, says the killings have devastated the community’s sense of safety and is calling for police to have a more active presence.

“Yes, you’re short-staffed on police officers – but there’s other ways to intervene in order to try and stop these things that are going on in our community,” said Demmings.

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