Police arrest 7-time felon in major Belltown drug bust amid safety concerns

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle police have arrested a seven-time convicted felon in a major Belltown drug bust, seizing large amounts of cocaine and a stolen handgun. It’s an incident that neighbors said underscores ongoing safety problems in the area.

Narcotics detectives said they spent several months investigating him and served a search warrant for his apartment in the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue, Wednesday. MyNorthwest is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged yet.

Officers said the suspect was carrying 9.2 grams of crack cocaine and $819 in cash. They said a search of his apartment uncovered another 684.7 grams of cocaine, along with a stolen firearm.

He was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of selling narcotics and unlawful possession of a gun.

Belltown drug bust is latest in series of alarming incidents

Neighbors said the arrest is the latest in a series of alarming incidents in the area.

Jessica, who has owned a nearby business for the last 20 years, said the suspect’s neighbors include a senior citizen on a fixed income and a single mother. She said she decided to speak publicly to draw attention to the steady drumbeat of drugs and violence around her neighborhood.

“As our city leaders agree that affordable housing is the number one issue, this is the second major occurrence in this beautiful historic building in the last two and a half years,” she said. “And it’s on a block that has been extremely troubled since COVID.”

Jessica said the neighborhood has seen multiple arrests and violent incidents, including two shootings within 72 hours this past summer. She said she and her neighbors often see tourists react with fear.

“They are shocked,” she said. “They are scared, and I would be too if I wasn’t used to seeing it. I’ve witnessed three people die in the last 12 months, and to see things like that is incredibly traumatic.”

Jessica added that current Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Police Department have been doing a good job cracking down on crime in recent years, and she’s hopeful about Seattle’s new mayor, Katie Wilson, but wants to make sure the city prioritizes safety in Belltown.

“Although I’m excited for our new mayor, I really want to make sure she keeps that momentum up to keep this neighborhood a safer place,” she said.

Follow Luke Duecy on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group