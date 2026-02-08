Police arrest 7 men for openly using drugs at park in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department arrested seven people accused of using alcohol and drugs in a park in Tukwila.

One of the men they arrested had an active escape warrant for the Department of Corrections (DOC).

The suspect also had piror second degree muder and illegal gun possession convictions.

On Friday, Tukwila Police detectives saw seven men using drugs and alcohol in a park near children on a playground

The detectives worked quickly to remove the children from the park.

They then arrested the suspects.

The one suspect with the DOC warrant believed Tukwila was a “catch and release” program and became upset when he found out it wasn’t.

In all police, police found 18 bags mixed with meth and fentanyl.

