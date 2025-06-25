Police agencies across Western Washington warn of text scams

Multiple police agencies across Western Washington posted on social media this week, warning communities to look out for toll road text scams.

The scammers send texts claiming to be from the DMV, the “Seattle Vehicle Administration,” or Good To Go!, claiming that the user owes toll money and will face penalties if they do not pay via a link in the text.

Police are warning people NOT to click these links.

Back in March, KIRO 7 spoke to a Washington couple who wanted to warn the public after they lost more than $23,000 to the scam.

“They’re good. They’re really good. That chick knew everything. She said the right things and reassured us we were doing the right thing, and the whole time we weren’t,” they said.

The scammer used personal details to lead the couple into losing thousands.

“If you have any doubts at all, hang up and call the institution directly,” they said.

As a reminder, WSDOT never texts toll notices, uses web addresses ending in “.wa.gov," and only sends reminders through mail or an official MyGoodToGo.com account.

If you get a text from one of these scammers, Des Moines PD advises you not to reply, block the caller, and don’t reply. You can also report the message as junk/spam. If concerned, you can check your account by visiting MyGoodToGo.com directly or by calling WSDOT.

Here’s a roundup of the local police agency posts:

We are aware of a new scam where people are receiving a text message from someone claiming to be from Washington DOL.... Posted by Mill Creek Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

🚨 Seattle Good To Go Toll Scam Alert! Scammers are sending texts claiming to be from “Seattle DMV” or Good To Go!,... Posted by Des Moines, WA Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

‼️The FBI has issued a nationwide warning about a surge in scam texts and emails impersonating your local DMV. These... Posted by Mason County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Another day, another scam. Many of us have received scam text messages about unpaid tolls in the last several months. ... Posted by Wenatchee Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

SCAM VIA TEXT-DO NOT RESPOND Many of you have contacted our Kent Municipal Court this week to ask about the text... Posted by Kent Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Scam Alert - The nonexistent Seattle Vehicle Administration (that is apparently abbreviated “DMV”) would like your hard... Posted by Tukwila Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

SCAM ALERT - WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES Posted by Lake Stevens Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group