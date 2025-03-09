Man taken to hospital after being shot in a Sheraton Grand Seattle hotel room

SEATTLE — Around 5:57 p.m. Seattle police and fire answered a call of a shooting at the Sheraton Grand Seattle.

When police arrived they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Seattle PD said that a victim was shot inside a room in the hotel by another person who was also in that room.

According to Seattle PD, there were four people in the room when one person picked up a gun. Police said the person who pulled the trigger said he did not know the gun was loaded.

Seattle Fire said the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Roads around the hotel have been affected and drivers should find alternate ways to get around.

The investigation is happening now but police, at this time, do not believe the shooting was intentional.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





