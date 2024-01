AUBURN, Wash. — A plane fell out of the sky and crashed into a chain link fence late Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the small plane lost power shortly after takeoff, before crashing as the pilot tried to steer back to the airport.

The pilot escaped with minor injuries, although the roadway at Auburn Way and 40th Street Northeast is fully blocked while crews respond.

This is a developing story -- we will provide more information as it becomes available.

