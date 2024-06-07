Local

Plane crashes in waters near Orcas Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A plane has crashed near Orcas Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.

At about 1 p.m., the Coast Guard said a plane crashed between Orcas Island and Johns Island.

San Juan County Sheriff deputies and crews with the Coast Guard are conducting search and rescue efforts.

There is no report on the type of plane or any other details.

This is a breaking news story.

