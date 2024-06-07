Plane crashes in waters near Orcas Island

A plane has crashed near Orcas Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.

At about 1 p.m., the Coast Guard said a plane crashed between Orcas Island and Johns Island.

San Juan County Sheriff deputies and crews with the Coast Guard are conducting search and rescue efforts.

There is no report on the type of plane or any other details.

CORRECTION: The location of the reported plane crash is between Orcas Island and Johns Island. And Station Bellingham and Air Station Port Angeles are responding with search and rescue efforts. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 7, 2024

