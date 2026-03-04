Plan ahead: Evening disruptions this week on Sound Transit’s 1 and 2 lines

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Passengers who rely on Sound Transit’s (ST) train service between Seattle and Lynnwood will need to plan around disruptions this week.

There are several changes to the Link light rail service to accommodate the Pinehurst Station construction.

Between Lynnwood City Center and Northgate stations, trains will run every 16 minutes. Trains between Northgate and International District/Chinatown will run every 8 minutes with regular service resuming each morning.

After 10:15 p.m., the 2 Line will stop service from Northgate to Lynnwood. All Lynnwood-bound 2 Line passengers must exit at Northgate and transfer to a Lynnwood-bound 1 Line train.

From 11 p.m. to the end of service, all trains at Shoreline South Station will serve the Federal Way-bound side of the platform.

1 and 2 Line evening service suspended

March 3 to 5, from 10 p.m. to the end of service, shuttle buses will replace trains between Lynnwood City Center and Northgate.

Train service between Northgate and Federal Way Downtown stations

Northbound to Lynnwood City Center:

The last 1 Line northbound train serving all stations will depart from Federal Way Downtown Station at 8:48 p.m., reaching Northgate Station at 10:07 p.m.

The last 2 Line northbound train serving all stations will depart from ID/Chinatown Station at 9:45 p.m., reaching Northgate Station at 10:07 p.m.

Southbound from Lynnwood City Center:

The last 1 Line train southbound serving all stations will depart Lynnwood City Center at 10:38 p.m.

The last 2 Line train southbound serving all stations will depart Lynnwood City Center at 10:30 p.m.

Shuttle buses will run every 10 minutes

1 Line shuttle buses between Lynnwood City Center and Northgate will run every 10 minutes.

Affected stops:

Lynnwood City Center– to Federal Way: Lynnwood Station Bay D3.

Mountlake Terrace– to Lynnwood: Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station – Bay 7.– to Federal Way: Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station – Bay 6.

Shoreline North/185th– to Lynnwood: Shoreline North Station Bay 1.– to Federal Way: Shoreline North Station Bay 3.

Shoreline South/148th– to Lynnwood: Shoreline South Station Bay 3.– to Federal Way: Shoreline South Station Bay 2.

Northgate– to Lynnwood: Northgate Station – Bay 2.– to Federal Way: Northgate Station – Bay 4.

This work schedule is subject to change.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

