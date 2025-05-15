Plan ahead for construction at Mount Rainier National Park

ASHFORD, Wash. — The road to Paradise might not always be a smooth trek this summer at Mount Rainier National Park.

If you’re driving to Paradise, get ready for pavement preservation projects that impact roads, pullouts, and parking areas on the way to Longmire, Paradise, and Stevens Canyon.

The following impacts are expected. Dates of active resurfacing work are subject to change due to adverse weather or other disruptions:

• Work will start at 6 am and go through 6 pm every Monday through Friday from May 27 to September 22. No construction will take place on Saturdays, Sundays or federal holidays.

• Visitors will experience delays of 30 minutes or less.

• The Nisqually to Paradise Road, Stevens Canyon Road, Cougar Rock Campground, Sunrise Picnic Area, and Paradise and Longmire areas will all have intermittent delays and temporary parking lot closures while work is underway.

• Paradise parking lots and the Paradise picnic area are expected to experience rolling traffic delays and temporary parking lot closures between Monday, July 21 to Thursday, August 7, 2025. Some parking will always be available at Paradise.

• Cougar Rock Campground will be closed for resurfacing from August 4 – August 9, and again from August 11 - August 15, 2025. Walk-up camping reservations will be available for Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9.

• All public buildings, including the Paradise Inn, National Park Inn, Jackson Visitor Center, and Longmire Museum will remain open during the pavement preservation project, however building and parking lot access may be adjusted to accommodate active resurfacing work.

