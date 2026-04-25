Pioneer Square to become ‘walkable pedestrian zone’ during World Cup

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pioneer Square will be turned into a “walkable pedestrian zone” during this summer’s FIFA World Cup matches at Lumen Field, city officials announced this week.

According to a post on the Seattle Department of Transportation website, the changes are meant to improve safety and manage the large crowds expected around the stadium.

“The temporary pedestrian zones create more space for you to walk, roll, and gather, while uplifting event safety for visitors, workers, and residents,” the post stated. “This approach also helps manage the queuing for a single stadium entry point (north gates only), early gate opening (3 hours prior), and heavy activation in Pioneer Square with watch parties, bands, and entertainment.”

City officials estimate about 750,000 people will visit Seattle during the World Cup. On match days, roughly 100,000 people are expected in and around Lumen Field.

“We hope at least 80% will use transit, walking, biking, and carpooling,” the city stated.

Streets in and around Pioneer Square will be closed to vehicle traffic

On match days, streets in and around Pioneer Square will be closed to vehicle traffic but remain open to pedestrians. Street parking will be restricted starting at 2 a.m. on match days.

“Safety is our number one priority. Unlike other events at Lumen Field, we expect people to arrive much earlier and to linger after,” SDOT said. “The traffic control plan will be in place 4-hours prior to the start of each match and for about 2 hours after.”

A similar effort will be made in Pike Place Market.

Below is a list of the match dates and closure hours for Pioneer Square:

Monday, June 15 – Noon, Belgium vs. EgyptAnticipated closure hours: 8 a.m. – Event clears

Friday, June 19 – Noon, USA vs. Australia + 7:10 p.m. Mariners vs. Red SoxAnticipated closure hours: Morning – Baseball First Pitch

Wednesday, June 24 – Noon, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. QatarAnticipated closure hours: Morning – Event clears

Friday, June 26 – Egypt vs. Iran at 8 p.m.Anticipated closure hours: 4 p.m. – Event clears

Wednesday, July 1 – Round of 32 at 1 p.m.

Monday, July 6 – Round of 16 at 5 p.m.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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