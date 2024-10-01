Pint-sized porch pirates steal from Redmond home

REDMOND, Wash. — Not your typical theft caught on camera – but a couple of pint-sized porch pirates swiping packages in Redmond.

“It’s just terrible – it’s just sad. It should never happen – I could never imagine this happening,” said a man whose packages were stolen.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told KIRO 7 he was coming back to his apartment on Saturday, expecting to see a couple of packages on the doorstep.

But there was nothing, so he checked his security video.

The video first showed a little girl sneaking up the stairs and checking out two packages, then scampering off.

Moments later, she returns with a little boy.

They grab a smaller package and go back down.

Then the boy returns and swipes the bigger package, a box nearly as big as he is.

“Maybe they didn’t realize how serious, how bad – what they did, but they should,” said the victim.

He says the kids tore through the packages outside another nearby building and scattered the contents – laundry detergent and over-the-counter medicine – all over the ground.

“Just totally destroyed – they didn’t find anything useful with them,” he says.

The victim says he’s never seen the kids before – But he’s concerned this is something they’ll want to try again.

And he’s got a message for their parents.

“That’s why I want to put videos to social media. I want their parents to see, not to punish them. I just want their parents to lead them to the right way to grow up, to be successful, to be a good person,” said the victim.

It’s unclear how old the kids are and if they’re related, or whether they live in the complex.

Redmond Police tell KIRO 7 they’ll talk with apartment managers to hopefully answer those questions.

