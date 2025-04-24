Pike Place Market business owner says street closure stalls sales

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Starting Wednesday, the street to Pike Place Market is partially closing to cars through a new Seattle pilot project to address congestion and safety. While supporters like a more pedestrian-friendly space, one business owner told KIRO Newsradio the closure has negative impacts.

“Whenever the street is closed, the people stop coming into the building as much and my line disappears,” 25-year Pike Place Market business owner Celeste Poff-Shafer said.

However, visitors say the change makes the market safer.

“I think it’s great because when people are out walking and they’re trying to experience the surroundings, you’re not looking for vehicles, so you could be accidentally hit,” local Pike Place Market visitor Marla Mertel said.

The closure aligns with Mayor Bruce Harrell’s recent push to rework the market as a more pedestrian-friendly space, explained The Seattle Times. It also coincides with the street restoration work between Pine and Virginia Streets. Construction is set for weekdays only and should wrap up by August.

“As we head into the warmer months and get ready for FIFA Club Cup this summer, this new pilot will make it more inviting and comfortable than ever for residents and visitors to walk around our cherished Pike Place Market,” Harrell said.

‘A learning experience:’ Pike Place Market pilot restricts regular traffic





The new rules restrict vehicle access at First Ave and Pike Street, allowing only emergency vehicles, disabled parking permit holders, delivery trucks, vendor loading/unloading, and curbside pickups, according to The Seattle Times.

“This will be a learning experience for everyone,” Executive Director of Pike Place Market PDA Rachel Ligtenberg said. “We’re committed to monitoring the pilot closely, making real-time adjustments as needed, and ensuring the street continues to work for the people who rely on it most.”

Drivers can no longer turn left from First Ave into Pike Place, and long-term parking is banned between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., except for those with disabled permits. A transportation official will be stationed to help direct traffic to the Market’s Western Avenue garage.

The debate over closing the market to through traffic has existed nearly as long as Pike Place itself. Even though the change is not currently permanent, it soon could be.

