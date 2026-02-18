Pierce Transit offering free rides to warming centers and shelters with incoming cold weather

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — With freezing temperatures expected around the Puget Sound area in the coming days, Pierce Transit announced it will be offering free rides to warming centers and shelters from now until February 20.

The Pierce County Department of Emergency Management is partnering with Pierce Transit for free rides on Runner and Paratransit shuttles.

The free trips are available for riders who tell drivers they are traveling to a warming center or a shelter.

For information on shelter availability, visit piercecountywa.gov.

©2026 Cox Media Group