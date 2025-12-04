Pierce County woman arrested for three DUIs in eight days appears in court

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County woman who was recently arrested three times in eight days for suspected DUIs appeared in court on Wednesday, pleading not guilty.

Body camera video from Kylene Robertson’s arrests shows what law enforcement found — nitrous oxide canisters all around her car — in the back, under her brake and gas pedals, and even outside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office warns that the gas is extremely addictive. Robertson did indicate in at least one of the arrest reports that she is suffering from an addiction to inhalants.

After three DUI arrests spanning from Nov. 12 until Nov. 20, deputies were becoming increasingly frustrated and worried for public safety, especially because the woman had bailed out of the Pierce County Jail quickly after each arrest.

They contacted the University Place City Attorney’s Office in hopes she would be held longer, calling her behavior a significant threat to the community.

On Nov. 23, deputies learned she had been involved in yet another incident in Tacoma.

The following day, sheriff’s officials said they received word that prosecutors had issued two $50,000 DUI bench warrants, calling her a “high-risk danger to the community.”

Last Wednesday morning, Nov. 26, deputies went to her home and arrested her on the warrants to ensure she could not continue driving.

The day after, she bailed out again.

The sheriff’s office says obstacles with the toxicology reports are hurting their case for holding Robertson accountable.

Part of the problem is that testing for nitrous oxide is difficult, and the Washington State crime lab has a 20-month backlog on its toxicology tests.

"Turnaround times are highly dependent on what testing is requested and what is detected in the sample. Cases that require comprehensive drug testing and have poly-drugs are most complex and take the longest to test," said a spokesperson with the crime lab.

The other problem — the crime lab will have to send samples to an outside lab because they can’t test for the gas at their facility.

The spokesperson for the crime lab says it takes up to two years to hire the staff they need, but they hope to have the turnaround time cut to under two months by 2027.

Judge Tom Jones set restrictions while Robertson’s case awaits trial, saying she must come to every court hearing, she is not allowed to drive, and she must not use alcohol, non-prescription drugs, or any inhalants until her trial.

