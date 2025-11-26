Pierce County schools placed into lockdowns because of nearby shooting in Midland

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Ford Middle School is in a lockdown because of a nearby shooting.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tells KIRO 7 News that two people with guns are on the loose and they are actively searching for them.

One person was hurt in the shooting, which happened outside of a home on 12th Avenue and 104th Street East in Midland.

Deputies say the person is expected to be okay.

The call came in that multiple people were in the road, shooting at each other.

Midland Elementary and Franklin Pierce High School have also been placed into a modified lockdown because of the proximity. The district says all staff and students remain safe.

“Ford Middle School and Franklin Pierce High School students are required to stay on their campuses until we are advised to release students by local law enforcement staff,” the district shared online.

Golden Given Avenue remains closed between 104th Street South and 112th Street South.

The Franklin Pierce Schools transportation department is now transporting middle and high school students home. As a result of shared bus routes, they anticipate elementary buses will also be between 45 minutes to an hour late today.

KIRO 7 News has a crew headed to the area to learn more about what is happening.

©2025 Cox Media Group