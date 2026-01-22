Pierce County man tries to pull weapon from holster during arrest

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a violent struggle happened at the Ellyson Apartments in Tacoma, Wash., as deputies attempted to arrest a man accused of violating a protection order.

The incident escalated when the suspect attempted to grab a deputy’s gun, according to PCSO.

He grabbed at the gun several times before running and jumping from a third-story balcony, deputies say.

“Domestic violence is one of the most dangerous type of scenes that any of our deputies or any officer can go to,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the morning of Jan.13 on 104th St. S., near S. Steele St.

Deputies were notified of the incident when the victim texted 911.

“A lot of people are not aware that you can text 911 to ask for help,” Cappetto said. “I think it’s made a big difference with our domestic violence victims, particularly because it is a safe way to contact 911, and get help there without alerting that person that could be agitated very quickly.”

Washington’s Emergency Management Division says calling 911 is still preferred, but texting is available when you can’t. Photos, videos or emojis cannot be sent to 911 at this time.

If you’re texting 911, be sure to include your address. It is not always able to find your address from a message alone.

You can read more about the state’s 911 text program here.

The suspect was taken into custody and was treated at a hospital.

PCSO says the suspect will face charges for violating the protection order, in addition to resisting arrest and assaulting police officers.

“Once the prosecutor reviews the whole thing, there could potentially be a handful more of charges that come down on that one,” Cappetto said.

