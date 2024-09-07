Pierce County man arrested, accused of kidnapping teen for ‘sexual purposes’

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — A 44-year-old Pierce County man was arrested in Grays Harbor County, accused of kidnapping a girl for sexual purposes.

On September 1 around 2 a.m. Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputies say they received a call from concerned parents, saying their teenage daughter was missing.

The parents told deputies they found evidence in her phone that she’d left the house to meet someone in person that she met online.

With only a phone number to go off, deputies were able to track down the man, who they say specifically came to the area to meet the girl.

They eventually obtained a description of the vehicle the man was driving and pulled him over. He was detained and questioned.

Deputies say the teen wasn’t with him but was found walking along a roadway near her home a short time later.

Through their investigation, detectives assisting in the case learned the man had come to Grays Harbor County on at least two occasions to meet with at least two children for “the purposes of engaging in sexual acts,” a news release stated.

The man was booked into jail.

