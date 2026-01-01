Pierce County Library System announces updated hours with more weekend availability

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Pierce County Library System (PCLS) has new hours that will include additional weekend availability to accommodate more visitors at the facility.

PCLS noted the schedule changes will make it easier for customers, especially busy families, to plan a visit and access the library’s many services and programs.

“By adjusting open hours, the library can streamline operations to free up resources to focus on what matters most — serving the people in Pierce County,” PCLS stated.

PCLS currently serves approximately 680,000 people in Pierce County across its 19 library locations and online services. PCLS noted it is the fourth-largest library system in Washington, hosting roughly one million visitors each year.

Revised hours for Pierce County Library System

Beginning on January 18, 2026, Bonney Lake, Graham, and Summit Pierce County Libraries will be open at normal hours on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. On now also on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Parkland/Spanaway, South Hill, Sumner, and University Place Pierce County Libraries will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The schedule will add additional weekend hours to the Lakewood and Sumner locations.

Buckley, DuPont, Eatonville, Fife, Key Center, Milton/Edgewood, Orting, Steilacoom, and Tillicum Pierce County Libraries will be open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, the libraries will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“In addition to making library visits more convenient, these changes allow the library to take services and programs beyond the library walls and into the heart of the community,” PCLS stated.

PCLS noted that it utilized data and took community needs into consideration when crafting the revised schedule, and will continue to adapt in ways that will evolve with community needs.

