Pierce County family pleads for the public to avoid driving drunk after son’s tragic death

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County family is urging the public to not drink and drive as they mourn the loss of their 19-year-old son who was killed in a crash last week.

During the evening of November 18, 19-year-old Matthew Nguyen drove to the store with his younger sister, 15, after he had been planning to cook for his family, his father told KIRO 7 News.

Just a few blocks away from his house, a drunk driver blew past a red light at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Emerson Street and crashed into Matthew’s vehicle, according to court documents.

The suspect, Anthony Allen, was under community custody at the time of the crash, the prosecutor’s office said and told officers that his girlfriend was the one driving the vehicle.

However, detectives said the driver seat was adjusted for Allen’s height.

As of Tuesday, Allen is currently in jail with a $750,000 bond. He’s facing a charge of vehicular homicide.

Matthew Nguyen (right), 19, was killed in a car crash last week after a drunk driver allegedly blew past a red light.





Matthew’s sister suffered minor injuries.

“I ran up to the scene and saw my son was laying on the ground and I tried to hold him and call his name. Firefighters told me he was gone. They can’t save him,” said Bang Tran, Matthew’s father.

“My heart sunk. Matthew was like my other son to me,” said Cathy Carini, whose son was best friends with Matthew. “I went from crying and sick to my stomach to angry because how did this man (suspect) get out?”

Matthew had been taking classes at Pacific Lutheran University with aspirations to become a nurse.

Loved ones gathered at the crash scene, bringing flowers and Matthew’s favorite beverages and fruits to remember him at a makeshift memorial.

Friends and family members later gathered at a funeral home in Tacoma for his viewing Tuesday afternoon.

Tran told KIRO 7 News that the family plans to bury their son Wednesday.

“My son is a loving kid. He loves his parents, loves his sister. Never yells at anybody,” he shared. “The whole community is just in pain. I miss my son. He’s my friend. My good son. I miss him. It hurts.”

“With the holiday coming, please don’t drink and drive and if you know somebody who is, please take their keys away,” said Carini.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the number of drunk drivers on the road dramatically rises during the holiday season.

Troopers will be on high alert starting Wednesday, according to officials.

“We see three or four arrests per crew every weekend, depending on the area, at least here in Pierce County, but on a holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas time or New Years, we see a lot more. We see a trooper getting at least one arrest every night, maybe two. It becomes a lot more common. We start handling more DUI crashes,” said Trooper John Dattilo, public information officer for WSP.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family during this difficult time. If you would like to help, please click here.

