Pierce County executive to veto plan allowing homeless camps across the county

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier says he plans to veto a measure that would allow homeless encampments throughout the county.

The county council passed an ordinance last month that would allow churches and other groups to form camps with up to 60 people.

But Dammeier said he won’t sign off on the measure and encouraged councilmembers to look for other long-term solutions.

In a letter to the council, he said, in part:

“This ordinance would permit large tent encampments to be legally established throughout Pierce County with little to no public notice. I cannot support this.”

