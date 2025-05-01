Bothell Police looking for 1-year-old taken from legal guardian

BOTHELL, Wash. — A missing/endangered person alert has been issued for a 16-month-old child who was taken from the home of their legal guardian on Thursday morning.

Natalyia Bassett is believed to have been taken by 36-year-old Jessica Bassett.

No vehicle information was provided for Jessica.

It’s unclear where they are heading, and there is concern for Natalyia’s safety and welfare.

Natalyia is 25 pounds and about two feet tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie.

Jessica is 5′6″ and weighs about 132 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and may have color in her hair, along with facial piercings.

If you see them, call 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group