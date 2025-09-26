Mpox traces found in Pierce County wastewater, no active cases confirmed

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the University of Washington have reported that mpox was detected in wastewater testing data.

DOH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to expand wastewater testing following the discovery of positive samples.

As of now, no patients in Pierce County have tested positive for the Clade 1 version of the virus, according to DOH.

Mpox is a virus transmitted through physical contact. It causes flu-like symptoms and rashes characterized by bumps, blisters, or ulcers.

The Clade 1 version of the virus is more likely to cause severe illness than the Clade 2 version.

Pierce County officials say that because only traces of the virus have been found in wastewater, it is currently unknown who may be infected with either version.

“This is a rare occurrence, and also a great example of how public health keeps a close eye on disease spread to assess risk and inform the community when needed,” said Dr. James Miller, Health Officer for Tacoma-Pierce County. “The risk to the community from Clade 1 Mpox remains low. If you have symptoms of Mpox, you should consult your healthcare provider.”

Dr. Miller encourages medical professionals to consider evaluating patients with symptoms of Mpox.

If you believe you may have symptoms, you are advised to contact your doctor and avoid sex and other forms of skin-to-skin contact.

Vaccines are available for individuals at higher risk of contracting the virus.

If you don’t have a healthcare provider or insurance, the DOH says you can call (253) 649-1412.

For more information, please contact your doctor or visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website.

