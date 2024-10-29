Pierce County detectives search for package burglar

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a package burglar from early October.

According to detectives, the suspect was caught on camera entering the lobby of Marketplace Flats, located at 3555 Market Place West in University Place, on October 7, around 4:20 a.m.

He reportedly pried open an emergency key box and then used that key to access the mail room and steal multiple packages.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a medium build, thinning hair, and large glasses.

Police say the suspect may have fled in a silver 2002 Toyota Echo, which was seen idling in front of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips via the P3 Tips app, by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at tpcrimestoppers.com.

