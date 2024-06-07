Pierce County detectives release sketch of suspected rape in Midland

MIDLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released a sketch of a suspect in a rape from May.

At about 11:30 a.m. on May 17, deputies say the man in the sketch raped a 19-year-old woman in the woods next to the King’s Manor Senior Living Community at 8609 Portland Avenue East in Midland.

According to deputies, the man lured the woman into the woods by telling her he needed help with an injured cat.

He then knocked the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as a Black man, between the ages of 55 and 65, over six feet tall, and over 300 pounds, wearing a gaiter-style mask.

He had short dark hair with a noticeable amount of gray. His brow was also heavily wrinkled and he had dark circles under his eyes, which the victim described as distinctly wide-set and small for his face.

His belly weight seemed to affect how he walked as well.

A reward of $1,000 has been offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to his arrest and charges being filed.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit tpcrimestoppers.com.

