Pierce County authorities search for missing teen girl

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Authorities in Pierce County are searching for a teen girl who disappeared earlier this week.

On Tuesday evening, 16-year-old Yarelsy Castellano Chacon went outside to take out the garbage and did not return home, officials said.

She was last seen on McKinley Avenue East in Tacoma, between E 84th St and 85th St E, around 6:30 p.m.

She is Hispanic, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds.

“Yarelsy may be suffering from depression and does not have a phone,” according to a post on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio.

