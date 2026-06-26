A piece of history: Here’s how to pick up your own piece of the Bellingham Rock

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Want to own your own piece of PNW history? The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is distributing more than 1,000 pieces of the Bellingham Rock to the community for free next month.

You can pick up a 3-inch piece of the rock on Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Stadium parking lot in Bellingham. To participate, interested individuals must complete an online waiver by noon on Friday, July 10.

The removal

The Bellingham Rock was removed in April as part of a project to restore fish passages at Friday, Lake, and Chuckanut creeks. For over five decades, the Bellingham Rock served as a community billboard along Interstate 5.

WSDOT acknowledged the importance of the rock to the Bellingham community and says that they evaluated multiple unsuccessful or unfeasible options, including leaving it in place, protecting it during construction, or moving the rock to public or privately-owned land.

Crews began removing years of paint layers, which included lead and other environmentally harmful chemicals, from the Bellingham Rock in April. Contaminated soil from around the rock was also removed. The more than 100-ton rock was then broken apart into smaller pieces, which were taken away and stored until July’s giveaway.

Giveaway details

Rock pieces will be limited to one per person until 2 p.m. to ensure anyone who wants a piece has a chance. The pieces will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rock piece giveaway will take place at the Civic Stadium parking lot, located at 1445 Puget Street. Attendees should enter the parking lot from Orleans Street on the west side and exit using Puget Street on the east side after receiving their rock piece.

The online waiver must be filled out by noon on Friday, July 10. Each person planning to receive a rock piece must complete an individual waiver, even if arriving in the same vehicle. Completing the waiver does not guarantee a rock piece will be available for pickup on Saturday.

Find the waiver and more information at: wsdot.wa.gov/about/news/2026/public-invited-pick-bellingham-rock-pieces-saturday-july-11-bellinghams-civic-stadium

©2026 Cox Media Group