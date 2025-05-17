Pickup truck crashes through bank in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing through a Key Bank in Spanaway on Friday, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue posted on X.

The Washington State Patrol says the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and caused them to lose control of the truck and crash into the bank.

The driver had to be extracted from the truck and was transported to a hospital, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said.

