Person rescued after jumping from I-90 bridge into Lake Washington, officials say

Firefighters rescued a person from Lake Washington on Monday morning after they reportedly jumped from the Interstate 90 bridge, according to the Seattle Fire Department and Washington State Patrol.

Crews were called to the north side of the bridge for reports of a person in the water and in distress.

According to King County data, the current temperature of Lake Washington is 57 degrees.

Rescue swimmers entered the lake and found the person, who was then brought to shore by rescue watercraft.

Fire officials said the person was evaluated by medics once safely on land.

Washington State Patrol troopers said they had initially responded to reports of a disabled SUV in the HOV lane on I-90.

The person reportedly got out of the vehicle, walked down the bridge and jumped into the water, prompting the emergency response.

No additional information about the person’s condition or identity has been released.

