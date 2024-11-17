Person rescued after car falls into water near Rainier Beach

SEATTLE — At least one person has been pulled from Lake Washington after a car ended up in the water near Rainier Beach Saturday evening.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to a water rescue just after 5:45 p.m., sending rescue swimmers into the water after hearing that one person may be stuck in the car.

By 6:15 p.m., four rescue swimmers and four rescue divers were in the water, searching for the victim.

Then, at 6:36 p.m, SFD reported that the victim had been rescued from the water and medics were attempting lifesaving efforts.

All swimmers and divers were said to be safely out of the water.

This story will be updated with any new developments.

