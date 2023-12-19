Passenger of car killed after collision with school bus in Renton

The passenger of a car is dead after a collision with a school bus in Renton Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Renton Police Department, at about 12:07 p.m. Renton Fire responded to a head-on collision involving a car and a school bus on Northeast 3rd Street between Edmonds Avenue Northeast and Bronson Way Northeast.

One passenger in the car was killed and two people were transported to a hospital. No one on the bus was injured.

According to the Renton School District, there were two students and two adults on the bus, which was coming from a special program at Renton Technical College.





