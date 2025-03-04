A person is dead after being hit by a car in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — A person died after being hit by a car on State Route 7 near 125th Street in Parkland.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), all lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.

WSP said a car going south on SR 7 hit a person and continued driving.

The car was found close to the scene and the driver was arrested.

WSP said that the victim did not make it and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed to allow detectives to complete the investigation.

There is no information on where the victim was when they were hit or if the driver was intoxicated.

