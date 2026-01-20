Person arrested twice within a week for violating protection order in Issaquah, police say

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department (IPD) says two people were found sitting in a car that was reported as suspicious in a parking lot in the Highlands neighborhood on January 13.

Officers found the car’s windows were fogged up with the two sleeping inside and started a welfare check, IPD posted.

The two gave conflicting stories as to what they were doing in the lot.

Police learned that there was a domestic violence protection order in place prohibiting the two from being together.

Officers arrested the person against whom the order was filed and booked them into the Issaquah County Jail.

Five days later, IPD says they received a report of the same person who returned to the area violating the order a second time.

The protected person then came out of a nearby business and told officers it was their workplace.

The person who violated the no-contact order was arrested a second time, according to IPD.

©2026 Cox Media Group