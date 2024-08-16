Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Kent; investigation ongoing

A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Kent Kangley Avenue in Kent late Thursday night, according to the Kent Police Department.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on August 15, when a Kent Police officer on routine patrol came across the scene of the accident in the 11100 block of Kent Kangley Avenue Southeast.

Shortly after arriving, the officer received confirmation that the driver involved in the accident had called to report the collision.

The officer discovered that the pedestrian had sustained significant injuries and, upon finding no pulse, immediately began performing chest compressions.

Despite the officer’s efforts and those of the medics who arrived shortly thereafter, the woman tragically died at the scene.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Kent, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Preliminary evidence suggests the pedestrian may have crossed the street outside a designated crosswalk.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the events leading up to the accident.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the cause of death.

