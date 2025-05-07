WSDOT shares theory about what caused Hood Canal Bridge closure

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared a ‘working theory’ Wednesday about what might’ve caused Monday’s closure of the Hood Canal Bridge.

“We think debris may have affected the span that was dislodged when the tugboat pulled on it Monday night,” WSDOT said.

A dive team inspected the bridge on Tuesday, and WSDOT said they did not find anything underwater that would interfere with bridge operations.

WSDOT issued an ‘emergency closure’ for eight hours on Monday because of a mechanical malfunction.

The bridge is scheduled to close again this week at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, but the closures are not related to the Monday incident and were prescheduled. Travelers can expect delays of up to an hour.

The bridge on State Route 104 connects the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas and is a key route for drivers in the area.

According to WSDOT officials, 18,000 vehicles use the bridge every day.

