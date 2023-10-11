Pedestrian killed while crossing SR 7 in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A pedestrian who was crossing a highway outside of a crosswalk was hit and killed by a car in Spanaway Tuesday night.

At 7:45 p.m., a car heading south on State Route 7 was approaching Eighth Avenue when a man crossing the highway was hit, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver, who did not appear to be impaired, stopped and cooperated with troopers.

The 40-year-old pedestrian was killed.

All southbound lanes were blocked for more than two hours while troopers investigated.

©2023 Cox Media Group