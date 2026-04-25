Pedestrian killed in Parkland area

PARKLAND, Wash. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Saturday morning in the Parkland area.

It happened on northbound State Route 7 and 104th Street South around 4 a.m.

According to Washington State Patrol, the person was dead when they arrived.

The highway was closed during the investigation and drivers were told to take westbound State Route 512 to Interstate 5 or South Tacoma Way to continue heading northbound.

No word as to why the person was in the road.

Northbound SR-7 and 104th St S. (Parkland area) is closed for a 1 car-pedestrian collision.



Unfortunately the pedestrian was confirmed deceased on arrival.



If going northbound on SR-7 toward Tacoma, consider taking WB SR-512 to I-5 or South Tacoma Way to continue northbound. — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) April 25, 2026

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