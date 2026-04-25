Local

Pedestrian killed in Parkland area

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Police Light Stock Photo (Art Johnson - stock.adobe.com)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PARKLAND, Wash. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Saturday morning in the Parkland area.

It happened on northbound State Route 7 and 104th Street South around 4 a.m.

According to Washington State Patrol, the person was dead when they arrived.

The highway was closed during the investigation and drivers were told to take westbound State Route 512 to Interstate 5 or South Tacoma Way to continue heading northbound.

No word as to why the person was in the road.

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