Shooting puts a Chicago hospital into lockdown

CHICAGO — A hospital in Chicago was put into lockdown on Saturday because of a shooting.

Endeavor Health says it went into the lockdown around 11 a.m. central time. Staff are not aware of an active threat to patients or team members and everyone at the Swedish Hospital are safe.

According to elected officials, two officers were shot and one is in critical condition.

Another shared that a suspect is in custody. No word yet on a motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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