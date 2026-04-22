Pedestrian hit and killed in unincorporated Port Orchard

A 41-year-old Silverdale man was hit and killed by a truck in unincorporated Port Orchard late Tuesday night, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Bethel Road SE and SE Van Skiver Road just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

They allegedly questioned the truck’s driver, a 24-year-old Port Orchard man, who said he was southbound on Bethel Road and did not see the pedestrian before hitting him.

Deputies confirmed that the driver voluntarily submitted to field sobriety and portable breathalyzer tests, which indicated he was not impaired.

The Kitsap Interagency Traffic Team is investigating the crash.

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