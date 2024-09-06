Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a car in Kent early Friday.

Kent Police, Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One personnel were called to the intersection of 124th Avenue Southeast near Kent Kangley Road at around 3:30 a.m.

Medics tried to save the victim’s life, but they died at the scene.

124th Avenue SE was closed while officers investigated. The road reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

We’ve reached out to Kent Police to find out the circumstances of the crash and details about the victim.









©2024 Cox Media Group