27-year-old woman hit by car in Capitol Hill dies from injuries

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a car in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The crash happened near East Pine Street and Bellevue Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

Seattle police (SPD) say it appears the 27-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was hit. She was either in or by a crosswalk, SPD said.

According to SPD, it appears the driver was turning right onto Pine Street

Police say the woman became trapped underneath the car and needed to be removed by Seattle Fire crews.

The driver, a man in his 30s, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, SPD said. No signs of impairment were detected and he was released from custody, police said.

