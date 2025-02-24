Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run near Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol say a pedestrian is dead after someone hit them Monday morning and kept going.

It happened on State Route 92 near Granite Falls.

Lanes were fully blocked from Crooked Mile Road to 84th Street for about an hour, but troopers say the westbound lane is back open.

Drivers are asked to follow the detour that’s been put in place.

The pedestrian has not been identified and there is no description of the driver or car that hit them at this time.

Washington State Patrol is investigating and will provide more information when it becomes available.

🚨E92 at MP6 is currently closed from a hit and run fatality collision involving a pedestrian. Troopers are working on closing WB traffic & will have SR92 fully blocked from Crooked Mile Rd to 84th St. Pleasure follow detour while troopers investigate this tragic collision. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) February 24, 2025





