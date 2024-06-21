Local

Pedestrian barely missed by speeding car in Bellevue

By KIRO 7 News Staff
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A near-miss likely saved a pedestrian’s life this week after a speeding car missed them by mere feet.

A video posted by the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) shows the car flying past where the pedestrian was crossing only moments before.

According to BPD, they were able to catch the driver and arrest them for reckless driving.

BPD asked anyone who witnessed reckless driving to contact them, as not only is street racing illegal, “it jeopardizes lives.”


