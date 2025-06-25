PCC Community Markets to open first ‘small format’ store in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — PCC Community Markets is returning to downtown Seattle next month, but in a smaller capacity.

The grocery store will open on July 15 at 4th Avenue and Union Street.

It’ll be about a third of the size of the original storefront and “designed around the needs of Downtown Seattle workers, residents, and tourists,” a news release from the company states.

The store will offer quick, convenient options for breakfast, lunch, and after-work grab-and-go items.

The store will feature signature deli items from the PCC Market Kitchen, a hot bar, and a salad bar.

It will also have a selection of everyday essentials for smaller shopping trips.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’ll be managed by longtime PCC staff member Eli Dorr-Fay, who has been part of the team since 2015.

“I’ve grown up with PCC, first shopping there with my family as a kid and later as a staff member,” said Dorr-Fay, PCC Corner Market’s Store Manager. “The launch of PCC Corner Market represents a new chapter in how we bring fresh, local foods to Downtown Seattle’s residents and workers, and I’m thrilled to be part of it. Returning to this neighborhood offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with the community and help create a welcoming, vibrant space that reflects the heart of the co-op.”

The prior downtown store featured the artwork of Andrea M. Wilbur-Sigo of the Squaxin Island Tribe, which will now be on display at the new store. Wilbur-Sigo is the first known woman carver of many generations of carvers in the Coast Salish style.

PCC has 15 more locations in the Seattle area.

©2025 Cox Media Group