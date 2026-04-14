Paving project begins on SR 525 in Lynnwood

Spring has arrived—and with it, construction season is ramping up across western Washington. Drivers should be prepared for delays as roadwork begins to pick up.

On State Route 525 in Lynnwood, crews have started a major repaving project along the Mukilteo Speedway, where many drivers have already noticed cracks and potholes.

The project is divided into two phases:

Phase One (now underway): Repaving about two miles of the highway from Interstate 405 interchange to just south of 148th Street Southwest.

Phase Two (later this year): Repaving from Harbor Pointe Boulevard to 2nd Street in Mukilteo.

In addition to smoother pavement, the project will include ADA accessibility improvements in both directions.

Drivers should expect significant delays and periodic closures along the corridor. Most construction work will take place overnight between Sundays and Thursdays, but daytime impacts are also likely.

Speeds will be reduced in areas where old pavement has been removed but not yet replaced.

The first phase of paving is expected to wrap up by fall, with the second phase beginning later this year.

©2026 Cox Media Group