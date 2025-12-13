Pasado’s Safe Haven takes in 29 cats from creulty case despite rescue work during flooding

“No rest for animal rescue!” as Pasado’s Safe Haven wrote on their Facebook.

The rescue has been working for the last few days to deliver 700+ pounds of pet food, blankets, crates and other supplies in Yakima to an encampment completely destroyed by floodwaters.

While doing the supply run, they took in a dog named Blue who needed long-term stability.

Despite the supply runs, looking for animals stranded in floodwaters and dealing with wetter soil at their Sultan sanctuary, Pasado’s took in nearly 30 cats from an ongoing animal cruelty case.

"Thanks to everyone who stepped up to adopt this holiday season, we had the space to welcome 29 cats from an ongoing cruelty case who needed safety right away. We’re grateful we could give them a second chance, and we can’t wait for you to meet them‚" Pasado’s wrote on Facebook.

If you’d like to adopt, you can learn more information here.

