Part of downtown Aberdeen building collapses after overnight winds

Part of a downtown Aberdeen street and sidewalk were closed Wednesday morning after overnight high winds caused a section of a building to collapse, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police said the left lane and the south sidewalk in the 200 block of East Wishkah Street were shut down during the morning commute after debris from the building fell to the ground.

The collapse happened following strong winds that moved through the area overnight.

According to several commenters within the police department’s social media post about the incident, the building is the Grays Apartments.

Officials did not immediately say how long the lane and sidewalk would remain closed.

